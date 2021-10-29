Multan: Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said Friday that if Pakistan win the toss in their Group 2 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against Afghanistan Friday, then they should look to bat first. He said that the reason behind saying so was for Pakistan to test their batting strength and defence of the target by the bowlers. Pakistan are sitting on top of the points table in Group 2 and play their third match of Super 12 in Dubai.

“Pakistan have won matches against India and New Zealand by bowling first. This is Pakistan’s third strong match in the group stage but there won’t be any tough matches after this as they play Namibia and Scotland. I think if Pakistan win the toss, they should bat first and test their batting strength and then ask the bowlers to defend the target,” Inzamam said on his Youtube channel.

“There is dew in the second half of the match and our bowlers should have the practice to bowl in such conditions. This will help us if we face such a scenario in the semifinals. Toss can be won by any captain. I feel that till the time we reach semifinals, we shouldn’t be worried about bowling later and batting first in the match,” added Inzamam, who was chief selector of Pakistan from 2016 till 2019.

The 51-year-old advised Pakistan to not take Afghanistan’s batting lightly.

“Unlike India or New Zealand, Afghanistan has no sort of pressure. I have coached them in the past. I know their mentality. Pressure won’t come on them. The batsmen will come and attack Pakistan. I call this team a small version of Pakistan because on their day, they can do anything. They can either be out for 100 or make 200. If their batters like Zazai, Shahzad and others get going, then they can put up a long score.”

Inzamam concluded by saying that Pakistan should try their bench strength in the matches against Namibia and Scotland.

“I think we will continue with the same team combination for the Afghanistan match. Although, if we win, which I’m confident we will, we should test our bench strength in the remaining matches so that other players get an opportunity as well. I am saying this as it will help us in keeping tried and tested players in case injury replacements are needed for important matches.”