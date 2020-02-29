Patna: A woman who lost her husband three months back attempted self-immolation at Mallipasi village under Musakhari panchayat of Patna block in Keonjhar district late Friday night.

The woman has been identified as Runi Nayak, wife of Biju. She was initially taken to the Patna primary healthcare centre and later during the day was transferred to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital after her condition turned critical.

According to a source, Biju had a tea stall at Mallipasi market which was the only source of income for the family. After the death of Biju, Runi found herself helpless and decided to commit suicide.

She took the extreme step under severe mental pressure Friday night by pouring kerosene and setting self on fire.

Runu has suffered 72 per cent burn injuries and her condition continues to remain critical, Dr Chittaranjan Nayak said.

PNN