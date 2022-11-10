Khallikote: A man was hacked to death by his wife and two sons over domestic dispute at Totagaon village under Khallikote NAC area and police limits in Ganjam, late Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Surya Pahan, 55, of Totagaon village. The matter came to the fore after some local residents informed police about a body lying in a pool of blood at Totagaon cremation ground. A police team led by Khallikote IIC Jagannath Mallick rushed to the spot and seized the body from the cremation ground. A scientific team and sniffer dogs were also pressed into service and the murder weapon was seized. The body was identified as that of Pahan.

A case was registered in this connection and the body was sent for post-mortem. Police then picked up the deceased’s wife Sugyani Pahan, sons Ratna Pahan and Bishnu Pahan and brought them over to the police station. They disclosed to have killed Pahan during interrogation. His wife alleged that the deceased had been torturing her and her two sons for a long time which shattered the peace in the family. They had even started staying separately for last some days. His wife and two sons were subsequently detained by police. When contacted, the IIC said that the detainees will be arrested soon and a probe is underway to ascertain the involvement of some other persons in the crime.