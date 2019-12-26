Jharigaon: Forest Department personnel Wednesday rescued a wild bear trapped inside a mud-filled pit at Kodamalli village under Ichhapur Panchayat under Jharigaon block in Nabarangpur district.

Thursday morning, Arikshita Majhi of the village spotted the bear groaning from inside the 15-foot long pit, which he had dug up for farming activities. He immediately informed the forest officials and the local villagers.

On being informed, Jharigaon ranger Mukund Disari along with Foresters Harelala Nial, Chandradwaj Lamta, and Raju Madal reached the spot and inspected the situation and a team from Papadahandi forest division also reached the spot before the bear was safely rescued.

The rescued wild bear is nearly 10 years old and weighs around 120 kgs. The animal might have landed in the pit while venturing in the area in search of food, said forester Harelala Nial.

PNN