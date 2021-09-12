Nabarangpur/Umerkote: It was a spectacular sight Sunday for the residents of Sukhigaon village under Umerkote block of Nabarangpur district. They had the chance to witness a game of football between two wild bears. Nature has its own way of coming up with stunning incidents and images. The game of football between the two animals can easily be termed as one. Bears are usually known to be playful animals and they once more proved it.

It seemed that the bears were given a wild card for the football event as they grabbed the attention of the residents in the village. Many may have witnessed animals performing playful acts in circuses under the watchful eyes and commands of the ring masters. However, rarely does one come across wild bears playing football. And it seemed that the two bears enjoyed the game to their hearts’ content when the video of the incident went viral on various social media platforms.

According to reports, some kids of Sukhigaon playing football at the village playground when suddenly two wild bears appeared. It was quite evident that the larger one was the mother of the cub.

Panicked, the boys fled leaving the football on the ground. The mother bear was seen kicking the football to her cub while waiting for the latter to return the ball to her. The mother was also seen throwing the ball up and trying to catch it. It seemed that they were in a mood to entertain as more and more people arrived to watch the two animals play.

They kicked the football their own way and enjoyed the game. The two animals after playing for sometime went deeper into the forest. However, they did not forget to carry the ball with them.

The scene provided enough amusement for the residents. The bears also were so engrossed with the ball, that they did not attack the growing number of ‘spectators’. A few of them recorded the rare sight on their smartphones and and posted it on social media platforms. It immediately went viral.