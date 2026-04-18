Bhubaneswar/Kandhamal: A wild elephant died after consuming some suspected explosive material in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, forest officials said Saturday.

The elephant was found dead in the Belghar forest range under the Baliguda forest division in the district Saturday. Getting information, forest officers, including Baliguda DFO Biswaraj Panda, rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation into the death of the jumbo.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the elephant was injured after reportedly consuming an explosive substance. The wild animal was earlier tranquilised and treated in Bolangir district about 10 days ago, a forest officer said.

The injured elephant moved across forest corridors and entered the Belghar forest area and subsequently died, he said.

“The elephant was around 9 to 10 years old. We have conducted the post-mortem, and further investigation is in progress,” said the DFO.

Earlier, the death of a wild tusker in the same forest region had created controversy as the then forest range officer had cut the carcass into 32 pieces and buried them across Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts. The investigation of the case is still ongoing.

PTI