Dhenkanal/Berhampur: Wild elephants early Tuesday morning wreaked havoc in Dhenkanal and Ganjam districts of Odisha killing a person and destroying property worth lakhs.

In Dhenkanal, an elephant trampled a farmer to death at his farmland at Panigengutia village under Mahaveer Road Forest Range in the district, Tuesday. The deceased farmer has been identified as Fakir Bhoi.

Sources said, Bhoi was working in his farmland Tuesday early morning. As it was a little dark, the farmer was unaware about the presence of an elephant in the farmland. The elephant attacked him and crushed him to death on the spot.

On being informed, forest deaprtment officials reached the village and started an investigation.

The officials pacified the irate locals and assured them to provide the family of the farmer with due compensation.

Police have recovered the body and sent it to Parjanga Community Health Centre for post-mortem.

On the other hand, in Ganjam district, a herd of ten elephants entered Bahuda Lake area near Chikiti town in the district and left behind a trail of destruction, Tuesday.

They destroyed several prawan gheries in Bahuda lake. The pachyderms also demolished several boats and fishing nets of local fishermen worth lakhs.

PNN