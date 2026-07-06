Nabarangpur: The onset of monsoon has brought more than just rain to the undivided Koraput region.

It has also ushered in the return of Bada Chhatu, a prized wild mushroom that is providing a seasonal income boost for tribal families while delighting food lovers with its distinctive taste and aroma.

The mushroom grows naturally near the roots of sal trees after spells of rain accompanied by lightning.

As it cannot be cul tivated commercially, its availability is limited to a few weeks during June and July, making it one of the region’s most sought-after forest produce.

The scarcity of Bada Chhatu has pushed prices to nearly Rs 2,000 per kg at the start of the season.

It is presently selling for Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 per kg, while in rural markets it is also sold in small portions, locally known as kudha. Nabarangpur MLA and District Planning Board Chairman Gouri Shankar Majhi Saturday purchased one such portion for Rs 900 from tribal women vendors at Jambaguda Chhak in Papadahandi block, highlighting the mushroom’s popularity and market value.

For many tribal households, particularly women, the mushroom season offers a vital source of supplementary income.

Collectors venture into forests before dawn to gather the mushrooms before selling them in weekly markets and along roadsides, often earning thousands of rupees during the short harvesting period.

Renowned for its rich flavour and aroma, Bada Chhatu is widely used in traditional dishes such as amata, curries and stir-fries.

With growing interest in indigenous ingredients, the seasonal delicacy is increasingly finding a place in contemporary cuisine, underscoring the economic and culinary value of the region’s forest resources.