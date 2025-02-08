Keonjhar: Due to a lack of proper supervision by the Forest department, wildfires continue to consume forests in Keonjhar district. A few days ago, a fire broke out in Patna block reducing a forest to ashes. Now, concern is growing over another wildfire in Sadar block.

Reports indicate that Mitrabhanu forest — a newly planted forest named after forest guard Mitrabhanu Naik for his successful efforts in its creation — has been destroyed in the blaze. The forest, located in Kendua village under the Belda bit of Sadar range in the Keonjhar forest division, has been destroyed with thousands of trees of various species burnt down.

According to sources, an unidentified miscreant set the fire around 11:30am Wednesday. The flames spread fast and despite a three-hour effort by Forest officials and Fire department personnel, it took a significant struggle to bring the fire under control.

In 2020-21, under a CSR grant, 32,000 saplings were planted on 50 acres to establish this forest. Funds were allocated annually for its maintenance, and 14 workers engaged in its upkeep. However, the fire burnt more than 10,000 trees to the ground.

Locals blamed the Forest department’s inefficiency for the destruction, alleging that thousands of young trees were charred due to poor management. The grass and undergrowth had not been cleared since January, leaving nearly four feet of dry vegetation at the base of the trees, which fuelled the fire. Additionally, a plantation under afforestation efforts made under the CAMPA grant in 2023-24 was reportedly damaged in the blaze.

Residents further claimed that guards assigned to maintain the afforestation work were often deployed elsewhere, leading to negligence. The absence of a firebreak before summer allowed dry leaves and grass to accumulate, helping the fire spread quickly and destroying hundreds of trees.

Meanwhile, Sadar range officer Ajit Das stated that the fire was deliberately set. However, he confirmed that Forest personnel and firefighting teams responded immediately and managed to extinguish the flames.

