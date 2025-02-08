Baripada: A special team of the Forest department Friday seized a leopard skin under Karanjia forest division in Mayurbhanj district. Six individuals involved in the illegal trade of animal parts have been detained for questioning.

According to sources, the wildlife criminals were trying to strike a deal in Nayak Sahi, Manduar, under the Karanjia forest range when officials received a tip-off.

Acting on the directive of Karanjia Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Srikant Nayak, a special team was formed, and a raid was conducted, leading to the seizure of the hide.

Preliminary investigation suggests the seized leopard skin is 2-3 years old. However, the exact time and circumstances of the leopard’s poaching remain under investigation. Officials have yet to determine the length and width of the hide.

DFO Nayak speculated that the leopard was relatively young at the time of its death. A sample of the seized skin will be sent to the National Centre for Biological Sciences in Bangalore for further examination. The forensic report will confirm whether the tiger was male or female and provide insights into the cause of death.

Authorities suspect an interstate wildlife trafficking network is operating in the region. Traders from neighbouring Jharkhand and West Bengal are believed to be luring locals into illegal activities, including the trade of tiger skins and elephant tusks. As a result, many gullible tribal people involved in poaching are being arrested and facing legal consequences.

Conservation groups are calling for stricter patrolling in border areas to curb wildlife crime and protect endangered species.

PNN