Nayagarh: As summer sets in, a fire engulfed the Ratnamala reserve forest under Rukshi and Pancharida range, forcing the wild animals to stray into human settlements.

There are instances of wild animals falling prey to poachers and dogs in the area. Sources said the forest fires here are man-made disasters.

Though Forest department has been carrying out awareness campaigns to prevent forest fires, there is no sign of these cases declining.

Rather, wildfires are rising in some forests during the last few years. As per reports, four elephant corridors – Gochha, Gumi, Buguda and Pokhari Gochha in this district – are under severe threat from wildfire.

Setting forests on fire is a punishable offence under Sections 27(1- A) and 3(B) of Orissa Forest Protection Act-1972. There is provision of three to seven years jail term for people committing such offence.

Last year, a person was arrested for torching a forest in Pancharida range. It is said that rural populace set trees on fire to collect charcoal or clear forest floor before collecting mahua flowers.

This leads to massive fires in forests, it is said. However, most people are not aware of the provision punishment in the law.

In March 2021, forest fires were reported in Pancharida range for three days. On the first day, fires were recorded at 195 locations; on the second day 384 places and on the third day 100 places reported fires.

A few days ago, Basukipathar forest under Dasapalla range had reported fires at night. Locals rushed to the forest and brought the blaze under control.

Some Vana Surakhya Samitis have been protecting Basukipathar, Pitabali and Duburi forests under this range.

PNN