Bhubaneswar: The state government is working for development of labourers and committed to continue it further, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here, Monday.

Inaugurating the state-level observance of Construction Workers’ Welfare Week-2020 here Naveen said, “I am working for the rights of workers and will continue it in future also.”

Stating that construction workers are the real developer of the state, he said the sacrifice of the workers for the development of the country is incomparable. Therefore, their social security is the duty of all.

He said the state government has implemented various schemes for social security and welfare of unorganised workers, migrant labourers and construction workers.

Patnaik claimed that Odisha is the pioneer state in implementing welfare schemes for construction workers in the country. Nearly 30 lakh construction workers have registered with the Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (OB&OCWWB) while over Rs 1,500 crore has been disbursed towards welfare assistance to the workers, the Chief Minister pointed out.

Moreover, 22,000 construction workers have been provided with pucca houses, he added.

Five welfare schemes – educational assistance, marriage assistance, maternity benefit, death benefit and funeral assistance for construction workers have been brought under the ambit of ‘Mo Sarkar’ for successful implementation.

To make the OB&OCWWB more effective and people-centric, the state government has taken several steps under 5T initiative, stated Labour & Employees’ State Insurance Minister Susanta Singh.

Among others, Board chairman Subash Singh, additional chief secretary Mona Sharma and Member Secretary N Thirumala spoke on the occasion. Over 6,000 construction workers from different districts, leaders of various workers’ unions and senior government officials attended the event.