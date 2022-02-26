Kiev: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Saturday refuted reports that the country’s army will disarm and evacuate.

“We will not lay down any weapons, we believe in our army and our country. We will protect it. Glory to Ukraine!” Zelensky said, noting that he did not leave Kiev, which was under heavy shelling overnight, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that at least 35 Kiev residents, including two children, were injured in clashes with Russian forces or shelling.

According to Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko, 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have been killed in Russia’s operation against Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Facebook that Ukraine shot down a Russian transport plane IL-76 near Vasylkiv town in Kiev.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a “special military operation” in Ukraine.