Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday slammed the fake news doing the rounds on social media with a claim that there would be restrictions on the most celebrated festival of Bengalis in the state, Durga Puja, this year.

Banerjee spoke about a certain post on social media which said that curfew would be imposed at night from Panchami during Durga Puja owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. It means no one would be allowed to go pandal-hopping at night during the five-day extravaganza.

The post was publicly marked as a fake post by West Bengal Police on social media.

“A rumour regarding Durga Puja is being spread through WhatsApp. No such decision has been taken. Please do not forward this message. It’s fake. Action is being taken,” WB Police posted on Twitter with the hashtag #FakeNewsAlert.

The CM said that some people are spreading fake news that the government has banned Durga Puja. “If you can prove it, I will hold my ears and do 101 sit-ups in public,” she said.

Slamming the rumour-mongers, she also asked the police to find out people who purposely spread the fake news and make them hold their ears and do sit-ups.

“Fake news is being circulated on social media to disturb communal harmony. Those who have never worshipped Durga, Kali or Hanuman are now talking about puja,” Banerjee said.

She further said that no meeting on Durga Puja has been held so far by the state government.