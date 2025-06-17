New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he will be meeting various leaders during the G7 Summit in Canada and share his thoughts on vital global issues.

PM Modi has landed in Calgary, Canada, where he will take part in the G7 Summit.

After landing Tuesday, he posted on his X handle that during his meetings with leaders, he will emphasise the Global South priorities.

“Landed in Calgary, Canada, to take part in the G7 Summit. Will be meeting various leaders at the Summit and sharing my thoughts on important global issues. Will also be emphasising the priorities of the Global South,” PM Modi posted on his X handle.

He arrived in Calgary to participate in the G7 Summit at the invitation of Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney. On arrival, he was received by Acting Indian High Commissioner Chinmoy Naik, Canadian officials, and leaders of Canada’s First Nation, the native people of the country.

He will go to the picturesque resort town of Kananaskis, where the summit started earlier Monday under tight security, and will feature him and other invitees at Tuesday’s session.

PM Modi arrived in Canada after a successful visit to Cyprus, where he had “wide-ranging talks, covering the full range of India-Cyprus relations” with President Nikos Christodoulides.

Before leaving India, PM Modi posted on X that the G7 summit “will give a great platform to exchange perspectives on various global issues and elaborate on the priorities of the Global South”.

He will be interacting with G7 leaders, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Ministers Keir Starmer of Britain, Giorgia Meloni of Italy, Shigeru Ishiba of Japan, Chancellor Friedrich Merz of Germany, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa along with host Carney, who is also the President of G7.

PM Modi will not be meeting US President Donald Trump, who was cutting short his presence at the summit to return home to deal with the Iran-Israel crisis.

Other invitees to the G7 meeting are Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil, and Lee Jae-Myung of South Korea, and Prime Ministers Anthony Albanese of Australia and Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa.

This will be an opportunity for PM Modi to have face-to-face meetings with these powerful leaders of industrialised countries after the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack and Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist outfits operating in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

PM Modi’s visit also comes at a pivotal moment for India-Canada relations, which Carney is trying to reset after it had been marred by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was influenced by Khalistan supporters.

