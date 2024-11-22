Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Friday said the state government is in possession of the “chargesheet reports” filed in the US related to the alleged bribery scam involving the previous YSRCP government and the Adani Group, and “promised” to act on the irregularities.

Business tycoon and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has been charged by the US Department of Justice over his role in an alleged years-long scheme to pay $250 million bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts, an allegation refuted by the Indian conglomerate.

The previous YSRCP regime is embroiled in the alleged scam with claims that government officials received bribes from the Adani Group.

Addressing the Assembly, the Chief Minister said his government will study those charges and act on them.

“I have all the chargesheet reports filed there (US). It is in the public domain. Will study it (the allegations and indictment). Will act on it and inform you,” said Naidu.

He noted that over the past five months, the TDP-led government has been discussing the alleged corruption that took place between 2019 and 2024.

The YSRCP had Thursday dismissed the allegations made against the government headed by it and said there was no direct agreement with the Adani group.

Highlighting that the allegations involving the YSRCP regime and Adani group, have hurt the prestige and brand image of the southern state, Naidu termed it as a “very sad development”.

Some members in the House wanted former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to be held accountable if the charges against him are proven.

PTI