New Delhi: Iran will welcome any peace initiative by India to de-escalate tensions with the US following the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian envoy here said Wednesday. He asserted that asserting that his country wants peace not war.

Iran’s Ambassador to India, Ali Chegeni also expressed the hope there would be no further escalation in hostilities between his country and the United States.

The ambassador’s comments came hours after Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting at least two bases where US military and coalition forces’ are stationed in Iraq.

“India usually plays a very good role in (maintaining) peace in the world. India belongs to this region. We welcome all initiatives from all countries, especially India as a good friend for us, to not allow escalation (of tensions),” Chegeni told reporters after a condolence meeting for Soleimani at the Iranian Embassy here.

“We are not for war, we are looking for peace and prosperity for everybody in this region. We welcome any Indian initiative or any project that can help peace and prosperity in this world,” Chegani added.

On the Iranian attack on US targets in Iraq, Chegeni said his country retaliated under its right to defend.

Amid spiralling US-Iran tensions over the killing of Soleimani, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a conversation Sunday with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, voicing India’s concerns over the escalation of tensions.

Meanwhile, sources said Zarif is expected to visit India to attend the Raisina Dialogue next week. During his visit, Zarif will also hold talks with Jaishankar, the sources said.

India has reached out to several stakeholders in the region over the security situation prevailing in the Middle East.

Noting that India is a ‘good friend’, Chegeni said, “My minister (Javad Zarif) talked to Dr Jaishankar, they had a very good discussion. Recently we had the joint economic commission in Tehran… We see a very good future for the relationship. We have no problem with India and added that Iran and India can jointly work for peace in the world.

PTI