When NITI Aayog released the country’s first-ever Investment Friendliness Index (IFI) on 17 July, the headlines went to the large states — Gujarat at the summit with 56.6, followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. But tucked into the city-states and Union Territories category was a quieter story: among seven contenders, a coastal economy of roughly 1.5 million people topped its group with 53.1, ahead of Delhi and Chandigarh, and crossed the 50-mark into the national “Top Performers.” That state is Goa — and its performance matters for what it reveals about converting scale disadvantages into governance advantages.

Announced in the Union Budget 2025-26 as an instrument of competitive and cooperative federalism, the IFI is best read as a diagnostic, not a scoreboard. NITI Aayog scored all 36 jurisdictions — 28 states and 8 UTs — out of 100 across 84 indicators grouped into eight pillars, built on a survey of more than 1,850 investors and inputs from 165 stakeholders. States are benchmarked within three peer groups, so a small economy is not penalised for lacking industrial mass, and results are banded — “Top Performers” above 50, “Frontrunners” 45–50, “Emerging Performers” 40–45, “Aspiring States” below 40. Tellingly, no jurisdiction crossed 60.

The instinct is to credit tourism; the data tells a more deliberate story. Goa’s decisive edge came on the resources pillar, posting 8.3 out of 15 — the single best score anywhere in the index. NITI Aayog attributes it not to beaches but to the state devoting the highest share of GSDP to skilling and healthcare. The pillar is essentially a proxy for human-capital readiness — the quiet foundation of the ranking.

The second strength is regulatory ease, at 8.5 out of 12, sharing category honours with Meghalaya — the dimension investors feel most directly. On infrastructure, Goa scored 14 out of 25, matching Delhi and trailing only Chandigarh’s index-leading 15. The profile is of an economy competing on governance quality and human capital — one any resource-constrained state can, in principle, replicate.

The ranking sits atop strong fundamentals. The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister noted in 2024 that Goa’s per capita income had reached nearly three times the national average in 2022-23, second only to Sikkim; GSDP per capita has been estimated at roughly $8,000. Crucially, this is services- and human-capital-led prosperity rather than subsidy-led.

Institutionally, the centrepiece is the Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board (Goa-IPB) — a fully empowered statutory single-window body with a full-time CEO, the nodal authority for investments above ₹5 crore or land above 3,000 square metres, created by the Single Window Clearance Act, 2021. Around it sits a deliberate ease-of-doing-business agenda: time-bound clearances (three months for larger units, two for smaller), a single comprehensive application, a public industrial land bank, liberalised transfer rules, and an explicit “ease of exit” provision. Goa also extended industry status to logistics, warehousing, IT and ITeS. Reform continuity has been driven from the top under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, but the durable point is institutional — the state built a system, and systems are what indices reward. The lessons are transferable.

First, small can be strategic. Where industrial scale is impossible, governance quality and human-capital investment become the competitive levers — a template for other small states.

Second, spend where the index — and the investor — actually looks. The highest GSDP share on skilling and healthcare was a choice that paid off on the one pillar where Goa beat all 36 jurisdictions.

Third, statutory single windows outperform administrative ones, converting political intent into the institutional predictability investors price most highly.

Fourth, ease of exit is as important as ease of entry. Capital enters ecosystems it can also leave.

The vulnerabilities must be named too: 53.1 leaves clear room on infrastructure and business climate, and prosperity remains concentrated in tourism and services, making diversification into logistics, IT, renewable energy, and light manufacturing a resilience strategy, not a luxury.

Goa did not top its category by being large. It did so by being deliberate — investing in people, legislating predictability, and treating investors as customers of the state. Those are choices, not endowments. And choices, unlike coastlines, can be copied.

The writer is a Member of GIFT, an economist, and an author.