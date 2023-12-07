Berhampur/Nayagarh/Bolangir: The severe cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ incited rainfall that has caused extensive crop damage in Odisha, bringing a sense of dismay to thousands of farmers who hoped for fruitful harvests this season, sources said Thursday.

The effects of cyclone ‘Michaung’ have severely hit the southern Odisha districts, especially Ganjam. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) Chatrapur has received 41.3mm and Gopalpur recorded 42mm rainfall till Wednesday evening.

A source said that a large amount of harvested crops were submerged in water as the crops were lying open on acres of arable land.

The source informed that around 1.79 lakh hectares of land was cultivated in Ganjam district, out of which about 20 per cent of paddy crop was harvested before the cyclone. Another 80 per cent of the standing crop is on the verge of losing its quality. It is feared that the harvested paddy lying in the fields will be destroyed due to the rain caused by the cyclone.

Prior to the cyclone, the district agriculture department of Ganjam had advised the farmers to take adequate measures to protect the crop. However, it has not been possible to shift the entire harvested paddy to safe places in such a short span of time.

It can be mentioned here that cultivation began late in various blocks of Ganjam district due to the late arrival of monsoon. As a result, lands were on the verge of becoming barren. Though, with the help of water supply from the irrigation department and reservoirs, paddy farmers were a little relieved. However, the untimely rains have shattered farmer’s aspirations, the source added.

When contacted, Ganjam Chief Agriculture Officer Subrata Kumar Sahu said that a survey is underway to prepare a report on the areas where the paddy crop has been damaged due to the rains.

On the other hand, farmers have demanded the government’s support in the backdrop of crop losses.

The winter rains due to cyclone ‘Michaung’ have not only affected southern Odisha but also brought tears to the eyes of farmers from western Odisha districts.

Incessant rains since Tuesday night in Khaprakhol block of Bolangir district have added to the woes of farmers, another source said.

Farmers like Bimal Sahu, Dhanurdhar Pradhan, Debarchan Pradhan, Panchanan Pradhan, Jitu Nag from Bender panchayat said that the paddy fields were soaked in water while the standing crops were still being harvested.

According to a source from Bolangir, in Lathor village, as many as 1,200 farmers cultivated paddy on around 2,000 hectares and more than 1,000 farmers sown cotton seeds this year. The farmers, however, could not protect the paddy and cotton crops due to lack of ancillary arrangements.

The farmers, who had borrowed money and harvested their crops, are now worried about the loss of their crops. Jati Pradhan, president of the District Farmers’ Federation, demanded compensation from the state government after assessing the damage.

When contacted, Block Agriculture Officer Santosh Kumar Meher said that the harvested crops may have been affected. The damage would be assessed and the higher authorities would be informed, Meher added.

‘Dryness followed by untimely rains’

Similarly, months of hard work by farmers have been drenched in water under the impact of Cyclone Michaung-induced rainfall in Nayagarh district.

A source informed that both paddy and vegetable crops have been affected by unseasonal rain.

Take the case of Rabi Sahu, a farmer from Odagaon tehsil, who said, “Many farmers in Odagaon saved their crops by irrigation methods during the outbreak of drought-like situations early in the Kharif season this year. However, the rain during the harvest season has discouraged me. Though there is no water clogging in the fields, the paddy was drenched in the rain for which the quality of paddy will be affected.”

Meanwhile, not only paddy but vegetable cultivators have been affected in Nayagarh district due to the rainfall. Farmers who cultivated cauliflower, beans, peas, tomatoes, and cabbages have also suffered huge losses from unseasonal rains.

Pitavas Nayak, a vegetable farmer from Nuagaon, says lack of rainfall and unseasonal heavy showers have hit the farmers in our area. Due to lack of local produce, the traders in Mandis would import vegetables, and that would increase the agony of farmers.

The government should look into the problems faced by the farmers and extend a helping hand, Nayak added.

Notably, vegetables such as bitter gourd, bottle gourd, cabbage, cauliflower, groundnut, pointed gourd, ridge gourd, brinjal, tomato, and many more are harvested in Odisha at the end of the Kharif season.

