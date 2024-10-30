Bhubaneswar: The winter session of the Odisha Assembly will begin November 26, according to a notification issued Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, also in charge of the Finance Department, will present the Supplementary Budget for 2024-25 on the first day, while the Appropriation Bill will be tabled December 5.

Demands for grants will be discussed on three days — December 2 to 4, the notification said.

The session, which would continue till December 31, will have 30 working days, it said.

According to the provisional calendar, 20 days will be allocated for official business and five days for private members’ business.

Besides Sundays, the Assembly will remain closed December 25, Christmas.

