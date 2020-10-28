Bhubaneswar: Speaker of Odisha Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro Wednesday said that the Winter Session of the Assembly will start before December 31, 2020.

However, the Governor of Odisha will decide the schedule of the Winter Session after which a calendar for 40 days will be prepared, added Patro.

Notably, the State Legislative Assembly sits for a minimum of 60 days in a year. There are a total of 20 sittings for the third and fourth sessions of the House. The Assembly will sit for the remaining 40 days before December 31, clarified Patro.

The MLAs and staffers of the Assembly have to follow COVID-19 guidelines during the Assembly session.

The Monsoon Session of the Assembly had started September 29 and continued till October 7.

All the MLAs of Odisha Legislative Assembly and staffers had undergone COVID-19 tests before the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the Assembly.

However, some MLAs had attended the assembly session through virtual conference after they tested positive for COVID-19.

PNN