BHUBANESWAR: IIT Bhubaneswar successfully inaugurated the 10th edition of the popular Techno-management fest “Wissenaire’20”, based on the theme, Cosmic Expeditions: Astounding Odysseys Ensuring Humanity’s Existence. Dr. Manas Kumar Mandal, Former Director General (Life Sciences), Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) – was the chief guest on the occasion. The event was presided over by Prof RV Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar. The event is being organized by the Wissenaire committee comprising of students of IIT Bhubabeswar coordinated by Tarun Guguloth, Chief Coordinator, Wissenaire’20.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof RV Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar said, “Wissenaire’20 with a range of new events, exclusive lectures by tech-giants and innovators, and inspiring sessions has emerged as fest par hitherto in East India. Encompassing various sectors of technology, science and management, this three-day extravaganza manoeuvres it’s participants through the world of futuristic technologies.”

Manas Kumar Mandal, Former Director General (Life Sciences), DRDO emphasised on the potential of new age space technologies in solving some of the crucial challenges associated with manned space missions. He quoted some real time experiences and gave valuable insights on the importance of innovation and technology in shaping up the future.