Bhubaneswar: A total of 2,015 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Odisha in the last 24 hours. They have been discharged from their respective treatment centres. This information was provided by the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department in a tweet Wednesday evening. The total number of recovered patients in Odisha now stands at 2,70,130. Earlier in the day the state had reported 1,540 new cases of COVID-19 infections.

It has indeed been encouraging signs in Odisha because it is now more than a week when the number of daily recoveries has exceeded the number of new cases. However, even then people should not let down their guard, the H&FW department said.

Khurda district once more registered the highest number of recoveries with 312 patients being declared fit. The other districts that reported three-digit recoveries were Angul (218) and Cuttack (135).

Recoveries were reported from various other districts also. They are Balasore (88) Jagatsinghpur (85), Mayurbhanj (83), Jajpur (81), Keonjhar (75), Puri (69), Kendrapara (65), Bolangir (64), Bhadrak (63), Nuapada (62), Nabarangpur (60), Dhenkanal (56), Sonepur ( 47), Bargarh (46), Kalahandi (44), Jharsuguda (42), Nayagarh (37), Sambalpur (36), Kandhamal (34), Sundargarh (26), Korpaut (25), Ganjam (24), Malkangiri (23), Boudh (21), Deogarh and Gajapati (nine each) and Rayagada (six).

The State Pool also reported 70 new recoveries in the last 24 hours. The current number of active cases in Odisha now stands at 14,015.

