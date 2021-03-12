New Delhi: India recorded 23,285 cases of coronavirus infection in a day, the highest in around 78 days. The new coronavirus infections took the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,13,08,846. This is according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Friday. The Health Ministry data also showed that the death toll increased to 1,58,306 with 117 new fatalities.

The total active caseload increased to 1,97,237, which now comprises 1.74 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate has dropped to 96.86 per cent. The last time when more than 23 thousand cases were reported was December 24. On that day, 24,712 new infections were reported in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to1,09,53,303, while the case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 1.40 per cent.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 30 lakh August 23, 40 lakh September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh September 28, 70 lakh October 11, crossed 80 lakh October 29, 90 lakh November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark December 19.

According to the ICMR, 22,49,98,638 samples have been tested up to March 11 with 7,40,345 samples being tested Thursday.

The 117 new fatalities include 57 from Maharashtra, 18 from Punjab and 13 from Kerala. So far Maharashtra (52,667) has reported the highest number of deaths. It is followed by Tamil Nadu (12,535), Karnataka (10,934), Delhi (10,286), West Bengal (8,741) and Uttar Pradesh (7,179). The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.