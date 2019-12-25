Malkangiri: Even as the pace of development has just picked up in Malkangiri after Gurupriya Setu was commissioned, shortage of raw materials has emerged as an impediment as many crusher units are being shut.

The problem has been the fallout of the closure of many stone crushing units. Chips are essential for infrastructure works. Closure of stone crushing units has led to a shortage of stone chips and gravel. Contractors have no way but to sit pretty without getting stone chips.

Notably, development had taken a back seat for years in Maoist-affected Malkangiri district. Left-wing extremism was the major stumbling block in the development process. In fact, the state government has started pushing for development since 1992 after it was declared as a district.

Later, extremism was pushed to the brink with sustained anti-Maoist operations by BSF, CRPF, DBF and Cobra forces. When Maoism was gasping for breath in the backward areas, the development process has been hit hard by stone shortage.

It was reported that several crores of rupees were pumped into various road projects, bridges, constructions of office buildings, housing units under PMAY, IAY and Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana in the district.

Development works were going on smoothly till the early part of October this year. But, the administration sealed 22 stone crushing units in October.

Locals and contractors lamented that production of stone, bounders, gravel and chips has been stopped. Without the construction material, no development work can be carried forward, they rued.

On the other hand, government departments and the administration have been insisting on timely completion of projects.

Beneficiaries of housing schemes were upset as house construction has been badly affected by the shortage of stones. Contractors and housing beneficiaries have demanded that development can be accelerated if stone crushing units are allowed to operate to supply stones.

Subash Chandra Patra, the executive engineer of the Roads and Buildings division, admitted that short supply of stones has affected construction of roads and bridges at various places.