If a person is daydreaming about a particular person, then there is no doubt that he/ she is in love with him/ her. It simply means that you have started liking him. Nowadays, it is not too difficult to impress your crush. But it takes continuous efforts from both the partners to make it successful, and it’s definitely not a cakewalk. Here are a few tips which will help you to impress her/ him.

Become friends

If you want to impress your crush, then it is most important to be his/ her friend first. Then start getting to know about the person. If both of you become friends then the journey of love is not far.

Their importance in your life

Never forget to make your crush feel how important they are to you. They should always realise that no one cares about them more than you. Tell them that you know them more than they know themselves. From the day he/ she realises this, feelings will blossom in their heart for you.

Never show off

If you really want to win the heart of your crush honestly, then stay away from ostentation. Always keep in mind that showing off doesn’t last long. So present yourself to them as you are. They may fall in love with you because of your truthfulness and not because of your looks.