Bhubaneswar: Odisha Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera Sunday directed the buses carrying Odia migrant workers back home to not travel through the ‘Ghat’ routes of the state.

The decision was taken after two road mishaps were reported at Kalinga Ghats in less than 24 hours that killed two and injured another five.

“It seems the mishaps occurred mainly due to lack of knowledge and skill to drive on hilly roads. Hence, steps are being taken to change the routes and a large number of vehicles are bringing back the stranded migrant workers from Gujarat,” Behera said.

“Steps are being taken to change the route of buses ferrying the stranded migrant labourers from Gujarat after the vehicles enter Odisha since the drivers from the western state are finding it difficult to drive on the Kalinga Ghat Road,” he added.

According to the state government, instead of taking the hilly road, the buses coming from Gujarat will enter Ganjam district via Boudh-Charichhak and Nayagarh, the minister said.

Meanwhile, the state government has also ordered a probe into the accidents, which occurred on the stretch of the Kalinga Ghat Road along the border of Ganjam and Kandhamal districts in quick succession Saturday night and Sunday morning, Behera said.

