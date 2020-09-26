Cuttack: A widow and her four-year-old daughter sustained critical injuries after allegedly being stabbed by a relative on the premises of a temple at Khuntuni area in Cuttack, local police station IIC Suchitrabirya Das informed Saturday.

The victims were identified as Kalpana Gochhayat and her daughter Payal from Dhenkanal district. They have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack for treatment, a source said.

According to the source, Kalpana, who hails from Dudurkote village under Balimi police limits, works at a firm in Dhenkanal. Her brother-in-law reached her house Friday evening and asked to get ready for a tour to their native place. On pretext of going to Dudurkote, he took them on his motorcycle to a temple at Dwarabatipur village under Khuntuni police limits on Cuttack-Sambalpur road.

The accused attacked the mother-daughter duo with a knife, leaving them grievously injured and fled from the spot on his two-wheeler. While Kalpana sustained deep wounds on her head, face and left palm from the attack, her daughter Payal sustained severe injuries on her back.

After hearing the screams of the victims, locals rushed to the place and rescued them in a critical condition. Khuntuni police sent the victims to Athagarh sub-divisional hospital for primary treatment. Later, they were shifted to the SCBMCH as their condition deteriorated.

PNN