Sambalpur: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and strangled by her boyfriend in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, police said Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sarita Sa, a resident of Kusumi Mahulaguda village in Mahulapali police station area. She worked at a beauty parlour in Kuchinda town and was in a relationship with the accused.

The accused has been identified as Anil Pruseth (27), a resident of Kundaposi village in Kuchinda police station area.

Sa went missing Thursday, and her family lodged a complaint Friday accusing Pruseth of abducting and killing her, and disposing of her body.

Based on a written complaint from Sa’s father, police detained Pruseth and during the investigation, he confessed to the crime, a police officer said.

Based on his statement, recorded in the presence of independent witnesses, the deceased’s body was found near the foothills of Badrama forest in Jamankira police station area Saturday, he said.

The accused also led the police to the girl’s ‘chunri’, which was allegedly used to strangle the deceased, the officer said, adding it was seized.

Another person, Ashok Kisan, a resident of Sundargada district, has also been detained for allegedly taking the duo to the murder spot in his car.

“Further investigation is underway. The exact cause of death can be ascertained after receipt of the post-mortem examination report,” the police officer added.