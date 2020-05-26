Phulbani: A woman lodged at a quarantine centre in Daringbadi town of Kandhamal district Tuesday accused a man of harassment.

The incident came to light after she informed the local sarpanch about the incident.

According to a source, the woman, who had returned with 28 other migrant workers from other states, had been put at the BR Ambedkar College quarantine centre. The college has been converted into a quarantine facility.

During her stay, the accused, a resident of Hatimunda panchayat, misbehaved with the woman while she had gone to relieve herself Sunday night.

Later, the woman informed the matter to the local sarpanch about the incident and lodged a report with the police. A probe into the matter is on, police said.

PNN