Harabhanga: Kandhamal police Sunday arrested a lesbian woman for allegedly forcing a minor girl into same-sex relationship with her. She was produced in a local court Monday and was remanded to judicial custody after her bail plea was rejected.

The woman has been identified as a resident from Purunakatak area in Boudh district.

According to a source, the woman had been keeping forced physical relationship with the minor girl from her village. One day the girl narrated what the woman had been doing to her before her family members.

Coming to know of this, the family had left the girl at the care of her aunt at a place under Khajuripada police limits in Kandhamal district.

Not finding the girl in the locality, the accused woman used all means to know about her whereabouts. After tracing her, the woman kidnapped her from her aunt’s house.

Upon learning about her kidnap and with no other option left, the family registered a report at Khajuripada police station alleging their daughter has been kidnapped. Registering a case, the police launched a probe. The cops arrested the woman from Chakapad area in Kandhamal district and rescued the minor girl.

PNN