Jajpur: A woman attempted to commit suicide by setting herself on fire in New Market Colony under Jajpur Road police limits of this district Saturday.

The woman has been identified as Pujarani Dash.

According to a source, Pujarani attempted self-immolation at her parental residence in New Market Colony in wee hours of Saturday. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Vyasanagar in critical condition and later shifted to Cuttack based SCB Medical College and Hospital after her condition deteriorated. She has suffered 90 per cent burn injuries, a doctor attending to her said.

That said, why the woman took to the extreme step is yet to be understood.

On being informed, local police officials reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

PNN