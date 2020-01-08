Anandpur: A woman attempted to commit suicide here by putting herself on fire due to a family feud in Dudugaon village under Anandpur police limits in Keonjhar district Tuesday night. The victim has been identified as Sebati Behera, wife of Muna Behera.

According to the police, the couple had fight over some issues Tuesday night. Enraged, over the fight, Sebati poured kerosene on her and set herself on fire. She sustained 70 per cent burn injuries by the time family members could douse the fire. She was rushed to Anandpur Sub-Divisional hospital and then later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital as her condition deteriorated. Sources said that the chances of her survival are remote.

On being informed, police officials reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

PNN