Pallahara: In a bizarre incident, a woman allegedly barged into the house of Pallahara BJD MLA Mukesh Kumar Pal with a marriage proposal in Angul district Monday night.

Also read: Mystery shrouds death of college girl whose body was found on roadside in Jajpur district

The matter came to the fore after two separate cases were filed by both the legislator and the woman against each other at Pallahara police station in the district Wednesday afternoon.

According to a source, the woman Ahuti Mohanty from Bayalmara village in Keonjhar district reached Pal’s ancestral house at Baliposi village. She identified herself as a friend of the Pallahara legislator.

Ahuti managed to enter into Pal’s house. The woman then told his family members that three months back he had promised to marry her. She also accused the MLA of not keeping his words.

Following the drama, Pal went to his native village and sought the help of Pallahara police. Ahuti threatened Pal that she would ruin his political career if he does not marry her, the MLA alleged in his FIR with police.

Pal had earlier received a marriage proposal from Ahuti. However, he had later rejected the marriage proposal. The woman has allegedly been playing foul and pressurising him for marriage since then.

Pallahara police have registered a case against Ahuti under Section 20 of IPC 448/506. Similarly, the woman also lodged a counter FIR accusing the legislator of repeatedly establishing sexual relationship with her on the pretext of marriage.

Notably, Ahuti has been sent to Keonjhar amid police security.

PNN