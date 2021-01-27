Jajpur: The body of a Plus-III 2nd year student of Ramadevi Women’s University, Bhubaneswar was found on roadside at Mulapala area under Kuakhia police limits in Jajpur district Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Jharaphula Nayak of Marundeiposi village under Jashipur police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

The deceased had gone January 24 to Bhubaneswar and had attended her classes the next day. Police said that they are trying to find out the reason how her body was found in Jajpur district.

Sources said two youths brought the body on a scooter and dumped it on the roadside. The unidentified youths immediately fled the spot with their vehicle. A hand bag was also thrown near the body.

On being informed, Kuakhia police reached the spot and launched a probe in this connection. They have sent the girl’s body for for post-mortem. Only after the post-mortem report comes in, then the real cause of the student’s death will be known. Police are also examining CCTV footage of the area where the girl’s body was found to identify the vehicle or the youths who allegedly dumped the body of the girl.

PNN