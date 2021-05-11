Kendrapara: Patkura police in Kendrapara district have Tuesday lodged a case against a woman for beating up a goat. The police lodged the case on the basis of a report lodged by another woman. The two women happen to be sisters-in-law.

Sources said that Rupa Mallick and Henna Mallick reside in Madana Village under Patkura police limits. Families of the two have never been on good terms due to a long- standing property dispute.

Rupa has been rearing a goat for some time now. The animal Tuesday trespassed into Heena’s house to drink water. Heena, who had been looking for opportunity to settle a score, attacked the animal.

Hearing the agonising cries of the animal, Rupa came out of her house and rescued the animal. Then she lodged a case against Heena at the local police station.

Rupa agreed that she and Heena were not in the best of terms. However, Heena should not have vented her anger on the poor animal, she asserted.

“While grazing, if the goat had entered her house, she could have driven the animal out. Instead, she beat up the goat mercilessly,” alleged Rupa.

IIC Sujit Pradhan said a case has been lodged and police are looking into the matter.

PNN