Kendrapara: In a bone-chilling incident, a woman was allegedly burnt alive at Dhaniapada village under Marshaghai police limits in Kendrapara district after she asked a youth to repay an amount which she had lent him. The deceased has been identified as Subhadra Behera (33).

According to police officials, Subhadra had given Rs 50,000 to one Biswajit Swain of the village as loan. The woman went to his house Monday night seeking repayment of the amount, during which a heated exchange of words ensued between the two.

Later, Biswajit and his family members allegedly poured kerosene on the woman and set her on fire. Villagers rescued Subhadra in a critical condition and rushed her to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). Later she was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as her condition deteriorated. She succumbed to burn injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Subhadra’s brother lodged a complaint in the police station. Acting on a complaint lodged by the brother, police have registered a case of murder and started investigation.

On the other hand, the accused absconded after the incident and efforts were on to nab them.

PNN