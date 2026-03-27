Deogarh: Police arrested a man for allegedly burning his wife to death in Deogarh district and produced him before a court Thursday. The incident took place in Mallarabahal village under Kendeigola police limits in Riamal block. The partially charred body of the woman, identified as Laxmipriya, was found in a paddy field about 300 metres behind her house March 23. Acting on information from villagers, police reached the spot, recovered the body and registered a case (101/26).

The body was later identified by the victim’s husband, Jashobant Sahu, and the deceased’s brother, Muralidhar Sahu. After a complaint was lodged by the victim’s brother, police detained Jashobant for questioning. A scientific team assisted in the investigation on March 24, and the body was sent to VIMSAR in Burla for post-mortem. After the autopsy, the body was handed over to the family Wednesday. Police Thursday formally arrested the accused husband.