A passenger fell onto the path of an oncoming train while she was busy on by her phone. The bone-chilling video, caught by the CCTV camera in Metro de Madrid of Spain has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, officials in Madrid, Spain, are warning commuters to be careful on railway stations after the video went viral. Chilling surveillance footage released by Metro de Madrid on October 24 shows the moment that the unnamed passenger, busy on her phone, walks right off the edge of the platform and falls onto the railway tracks as a train approaches.

The incident occurred at Estrecho station in northern Madrid.

In the video, onlookers run to help the woman as a train approaches from one side. The video ends just as commuters rush forward to help her, so it is not immediately clear whether the train stops in time. According to CBS News, however, Metro de Madrid said that the woman was not seriously injured in the incident.

“In this case, nothing happened. The traveller is fine,” Metro de Madrid wrote on Twitter after sharing the footage.

Watch the video below:

⚠ Por tu seguridad, levanta la vista del móvil cuando vayas caminando por el andén.#ViajaSeguro #ViajaEnMetro pic.twitter.com/0XeQHPLbHa — Metro de Madrid (@metro_madrid) October 24, 2019

Metro de Madrid used the video to warn passengers to be careful. “For your safety, look up from your mobile when you walk along the platform,” they wrote in Spanish. In September, alert RPF personnel managed to save the life of a man who slipped while trying to board a moving train at the Ahmedabad railway station.