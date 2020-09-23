Shimla: A 54-year-old woman Covid-19 patient allegedly committed suicide in the state-run hospital in the Himachal Pradesh capital Wednesday, the police said.

She had tested positive September 18 and was undergoing treatment in the Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. She belonged to Chopal in Shimla district.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Kashyap said the woman committed suicide by hanging herself in the balcony outside the Covid ward.

“A magisterial probe has been ordered into the circumstances that led her to commit suicide in the hospital,” he told the media.