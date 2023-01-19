Baripada: A woman sustained critical injuries in an elephant attack at Chhanch area under Baripada forest division in Mayurbhanj district, Wednesday.

The injured woman identified as Shantilata Parichha, 30, of Babusahi area under Baripada Municipality limits has sustained injuries on her head, chest and limbs. Locals rescued her in critical condition and rushed her to the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRMMCH) in Baripada.

The incident occurred when she had been to her parent’s house in Chhanch village with her daughter. Unaware of the presence of animals, her daughter and mother went outside to pluck flowers.

She was at the house when someone informed her about the movement of three elephants in the area. Panicked, she went outside to bring back her daughter and mother. She was on her way when an elephant picked her on its tusk and battered her to the ground.

The local councilor Debashis Patra demanded financial assistance for the injured woman while locals demanded before the Forest officials to ensure the safety of the people by driving away the elephants from the area.

PNN