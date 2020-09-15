Balasore: In a tragic road mishap, a woman was killed and her husband and two-year-old daughter sustained critical injuries as the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a pickup van on NH-60 in Balasore district’s Jaleswar area Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Mamata Samal (32), wife of Ashwini Kumar Samal (36) of Aruha village.

Local people rescued the critically injured Ashwini and his daughter and admitted them to Jaleswar hospital. Later the father and daughter duo was shifted to Balasore district headquarters hospital (DHH).

Sources said that a relative of Ashwini at Nangada Sahi village had passed away and the trio was going on a bike to the village to pay their respects.

On their way, a pickup van hit the bike from the rear, throwing the woman and their daughter off the bike. The woman died on the spot.

Jaleswar police seized the body for post mortem and have launched an investigation.

PNN