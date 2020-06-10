Berhampur: A 45-year-old woman was killed Wednesday after being hit by an ambulance carrying a COVID-19 patient in Ganjam district.

According to a source, the incident took place on the premises of the MKCG Medical College and Hospital here in Ganjam district.

The deceased has been identified as Manju Mohapatra. She is a resident of Nachuni village under Balugaon police station limits in Khurda district.

The ambulance carrying a coronavirus positive patient was going to Sitalapalli hospital from MKCG. Meanwhile, the woman along with her husband and nephew were walking to the causality ward of the hospital.

The driver of the ambulance somehow lost control over the vehicle and ran over the woman killing her on the spot. The driver, meanwhile, fled with the ambulance and reached Sitalapalli hospital.

On being informed police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. Police registered a case and then detained the ambulance driver from Sitalapalli hospital for interrogation.

