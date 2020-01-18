Bargarh: Family members of woman, who died after giving birth to a child at Bargarh district headquarter hospital (DHH), alleged medical negligence against the hospital staff Saturday.

The relatives of the woman protested at the hospital over the issue. Police were deployed at the hospital to avoid any untoward incident given the tense atmosphere at the hospital.

According to a source, the deceased has been identified as Rita, wife of Umakant Banchhor of Behera village under Bargarh Sadar police limits in this district. She was admitted to Bargarh DHH here after experiencing labour pain following which she gave birth to a girl child. Her condition deteriorated shortly after leading to her death.

Her brother Rajkishore alleged that medical negligence led to his sister’s death.

On the other hand, Dr KR Reddy, who was treating Rita, clarified that the woman died owing to cardiac arrest.