Nilagiri: In a tragic incident in Nilagiri town under Balasore district, a woman died hours after learning about her motherin-law’s death, family members said. Uttara Jema Devi (88), of Ghata Gharsahi area under Ward No. 2 of Nilagiri NAC, had been undergoing treatment for anemia at a hospital in Bhubaneswar. She died around 10 p.m. Sunday while undergoing treatment.

Her daughter-in-law, Susmita Jema Devi (54), had been attending to her at the hospital. Uttara’s body was brought to Ghata Gharsahi Monday following her death, and the last rites were performed in a grief-stricken atmosphere. Family members said Susmita was unable to cope with the news of her mother-in-law’s death and suddenly fell ill.

She was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment. However, she died of a heart attack Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment. Her body was later brought to her residence. Susmita is survived by her husband, Chandrakant Birabar; son Ritesh Birabar; daughter Richa Jema Devi; son-in-law; grandchildren; and other relatives. Several prominent residents of Nilagiri paid their last respects by visiting their residence while son Ritesh performed the last rites.