Sundargarh: A woman was electrocuted to death after accidentally coming in contact with an 11KV transmission line in Nuapada village under town police limits of Sundargarh Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Pramila Soreng, a staff of district culture office in Sundargarh town.

According to a source, Pramila was moving around on the terrace of her rented house while talking to someone over mobile phone. She accidentally came in contact with a snapped 11KV livewire and was electrocuted.

Pramila was immediately rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital. However, she succumbed while undergoing treatment.

On being informed, police reached the hospital and recovered the body for postmortem.

Meanwhile, the house owner lodged a report with the police accusing the electricity department of negligence and holding it responsible for the mishap.

Registering a case, the police have launched a probe into the incident.

