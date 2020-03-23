Patna: A woman was electrocuted while charging her mobile phone at Talapada village under Raisuan police limits in Keonjhar district Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Minakshi Munda (32), wife of Bikash Munda.

Sources said, Minakshi experienced electric shock when she was trying to plug in the mobile charger. Her family members rushed her to the Patna community health centre (CHC). As her condition deteriorated further, she was shifted to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital (DHH). But the doctors there declared her received dead.

On being informed, police reached the DHH and after registering an unnatural death case, sent the body for post-mortem.

As the news broke back in the village, a pall of gloom descended over the village.

PNN