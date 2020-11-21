Bargarh: For the fault of not getting tested for COVID-19, one woman was forced to deliver in an auto-rickshaw and another to deliver at a hospital’s verandah. Such shocking incidents were reported from the Bargarh district headquarters hospital (DHH) Saturday morning.

Sources said, a woman, identified as wife of Netrananda Mohapatra of Tora village, went into labour pain Saturday morning. Netrananda immediately took her to the DHH in an auto-rickshaw.

“When we reached the hospital and consulted the doctor, I was asked to get my wife tested for COVID-19 first. To my utter dismay, there was none at the DHH at that time to conduct the test. Eventually, my wife gave birth to a baby in the auto-rickshaw itself,” rued Netrananda.

Few days ago, a similar incident had also reported from the DHH. Bhabindra Meena, a resident of Gudesira village experienced the same fate. He had taken his wife to the DHHH after she complained of labour pain. He was also asked to get a COVId-19 test report of her wife to get admission into the hospital. His wife gave birth on the hospital verandah.

PNN