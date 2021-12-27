Jeypore: Miscreants gangraped a woman after holding her husband and minor son hostage at gunpoint in a village under Jeypore Sadar police limits in Koraput district, Sunday.

The matter came to the fore after a complaint was filed at the Jeypore Mahila Police Station, Sunday. Police registered a case in this connection and started an investigation, IIC Mamata Panigrahi said.

A scientific team was pressed into service and it visited the victim’s home to collect evidences related to the crime, Sunday. A special team has launched a manhunt to nab the two accused, SDPO Arup Abhishek Behera said.

The victim also underwent a medical examination at the district headquarters hospital in Jeypore, Sunday.

The horrific incident took place when the woman along with her husband and minor son were fast asleep at their home under Jeypore Sadar police limits, Saturday.

Two persons broke into the room from the backyard of their house and beat her husband black and blue. They even threatened to kill her son if they dared to raise an alarm.

Later, one of them raped the woman while the other held her husband and son hostage at gunpoint, the survivor’s husband alleged. The two accused took turns and raped the woman.

The youths even assaulted the woman when she tried to resist their advances. The couple informed the villagers about their ordeal and with their help visited the Mahila Police Station to lodge a complaint.

The villagers and the survivor have demanded immediate arrest of the culprits and exemplary punishment to them.

PNN