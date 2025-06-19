Baripada: At a time when the gangrape of a college girl on Gopalpur beach has triggered massive outrage, another such incident has come to the fore wherein a married woman was allegedly raped by a gang of four under Baripada Sadar police station in Mayurbhanj district. A case (126/25) was registered by Baripada police after the survivor’s husband lodged a written complaint. “Investigation has started into the incident,” said a police official.

The accused, identified as Gour Mohan Singh, Dhanu Hembram and Chunuram Soren of Rajabasa village, and Ajay Singh of Nadigaon village, allegedly abducted the woman from her house at Rajabasa when she was asleep June 16 night.

Later, they took her to Ajay’s residence at Nadigaon where they took turns to rape her. The woman somehow managed to return home and narrated her ordeals to her husband. As the survivor was complaining of severe pain, her husband took her to PRM Medical College and Hospital at Baripada. Following this, a written complaint was submitted to the police station. However, the police’s hands are empty as none of the accused could be arrested when the last report came in. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Prabhat Mallik said detailed information about the case could not be collected as department officials are preoccupied with the Chief Minister’s visit. However, he confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

